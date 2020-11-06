Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) PT Raised to GBX 2,530

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,815.23 ($23.72).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 2,555 ($33.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,550.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,195.27.

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

