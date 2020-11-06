Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) PT Raised to GBX 2,530

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,815.23 ($23.72).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 2,555 ($33.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,550.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,195.27.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

