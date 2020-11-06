OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) stock opened at C$1.94 on Monday. OceanaGold Co. has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$46,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,960.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

