Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.60.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $233.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.10 and a 200-day moving average of $200.74. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $251.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $12,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,668,487. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Okta by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 24.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

