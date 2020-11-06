Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $66.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.45% and a negative return on equity of 147.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Carter bought 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,947 shares in the company, valued at $151,088.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

