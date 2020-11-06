OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OPKO Health exited the third quarter on a mixed note. The company’s RAYALDEE has contributed significantly to the third quarter. Further, its utilization of the 4Kscore remains strong. The company also witnessed strong performance across two of its segments in the quarter under review. This apart, its clinical development programs look promising with a robust pipeline of candidates. OPKO Health continues to progress with its Phase II trial for RAYALDEE in hemodialysis patients with full top-line data anticipated in first-quarter 2021. Furthermore, BioReference Laboratories’ COVID-19 testing volume saw a significant increase in the third quarter. The company outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, contraction in gross margin remains a woe. Further, the company faces cut-throat competition in the MedTech space.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPK. TheStreet upgraded OPKO Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised OPKO Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven D. Rubin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,880.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572,810 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,700,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,304,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 2,413,688 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 542,095 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

