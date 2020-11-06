Oppenheimer Boosts Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target to $16.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

FDUS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Fidus Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $11.33 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 257.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 62.2% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

