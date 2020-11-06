Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCM. National Securities upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of SCM stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,183.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $844,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $441,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.