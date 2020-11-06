Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €12.70 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.38 ($15.74).

EPA:ORA opened at €9.57 ($11.25) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.16. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

