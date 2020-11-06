ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.88.

ORBC stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ORBCOMM by 510,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

