Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on OBNK. DA Davidson lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.07. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 192.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.