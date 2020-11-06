Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE:OSK opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 29.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 46.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Oshkosh by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.