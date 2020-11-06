Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.33.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) alerts:

OR opened at C$16.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.19. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$40.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.