Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEIX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NASDAQ PEIX opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $491.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Pacific Ethanol has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $212.07 million for the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $414,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares in the company, valued at $840,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 32,800 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,579.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,505 shares of company stock worth $358,678. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Ethanol stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Pacific Ethanol worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

