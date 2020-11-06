Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Wedbush

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PCRX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities raised Pacira BioSciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $52.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $6,547,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $494,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,604 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,293,000 after buying an additional 318,464 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9,164.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 216,746 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $9,234,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $7,366,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $8,381,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.