Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PATK. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $69.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $111,200.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.