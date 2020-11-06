PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a focus list rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.14.

PDCE opened at $11.88 on Monday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,137 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

