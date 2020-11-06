PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after buying an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PepsiCo by 161.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $139.69 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

