PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
PFB opened at C$20.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.64. The company has a market cap of $139.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.50. PFB Co. has a 1 year low of C$8.02 and a 1 year high of C$20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48.
About PFB Co. (PFB.TO)
Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for PFB Co. (PFB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFB Co. (PFB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.