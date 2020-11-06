PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

PFB Co. (PFB.TO) (TSE:PFB) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PFB opened at C$20.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.64. The company has a market cap of $139.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.50. PFB Co. has a 1 year low of C$8.02 and a 1 year high of C$20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48.

About PFB Co. (PFB.TO)

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

