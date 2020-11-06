Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phibro’s dismal fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 revenues mainly resulted from poor international show of the Animal Health arm. The industries that Phibro caters to also faced issues like sudden drops in demand. The other two reporting segments’ results were also disappointing amid the pandemic-led business disruptions. Foreign exchange fluctuations and a stiff competition are other headwinds. Phibro has underperformed its industry in the past six months. Phibro’s fourth-quarter earnings were lower-than-expected. Yet, the nutritional specialty product sales and net vaccine sales were robust. The contribution from the Osprey Biotechnics buyout bodes well. Expansion of both margins is encouraging as well. The company’s provision of guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 despite pandemic-led business challenges raises optimism.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAHC. ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $711.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.87. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 12,929.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,830,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,033,000 after buying an additional 23,647,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 317,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 15.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

