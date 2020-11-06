Ping Identity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,821 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,993% compared to the typical volume of 87 put options.

PING opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -333.38. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PING. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,160.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 81.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 134.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 47,651 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 124.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 20.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

