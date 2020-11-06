Piper Sandler Boosts Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $27.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COOP. Compass Point started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.57.
Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
