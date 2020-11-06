Piper Sandler Lowers Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KIADF opened at $6.00 on Monday. Kiadis Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Kiadis Pharma Company Profile

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

