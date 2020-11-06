Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to $120.00 at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PRBZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Premium Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Premium Brands from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.60.

Premium Brands stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

