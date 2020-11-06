Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Primerica has raised its dividend by 94.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.94. Primerica has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $381,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,773.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

