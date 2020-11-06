Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

STT opened at $62.83 on Friday. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

