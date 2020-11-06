Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fabrinet Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fabrinet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of FN stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $76.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,933.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

