Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Reduced by KeyCorp

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kennametal in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMT. Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

KMT stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,867 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

