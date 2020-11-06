Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Reduced by KeyCorp

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kennametal in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
KMT stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,867 shares during the last quarter.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
