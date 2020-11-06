Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Raised by B. Riley

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lumentum in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

LITE opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 23,776.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samuel F. Thomas sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $1,148,292.90. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $441,470.56. Insiders have sold 73,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

