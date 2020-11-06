Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Decreased by Analyst

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRCY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

MRCY stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $938,043.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,025,209.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,196 shares of company stock worth $9,380,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.