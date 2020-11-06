Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the software giant will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $222.28 on Friday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,688.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,992,637 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

