Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Performance Food Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

PFGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $37.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $2,578,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,481 shares of company stock worth $3,335,833. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

