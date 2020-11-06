Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Raised by Truist Securiti

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premier in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Premier’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

PINC opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Premier by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Premier by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Premier by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Premier by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

