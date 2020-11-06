Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

