Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenaris in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. CSFB initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Tenaris stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 76.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at $2,124,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.