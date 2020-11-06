Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $146.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $189,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,311 shares of company stock worth $2,837,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after buying an additional 74,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,949,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after buying an additional 675,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,936,000 after buying an additional 482,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

