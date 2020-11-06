Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $225.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter.

QTRHF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Quarterhill from $3.47 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.