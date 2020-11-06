Raymond James Analysts Give Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) a C$22.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price target on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Laurentian set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.38.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) stock opened at C$14.65 on Monday. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.21 million and a PE ratio of 12.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

