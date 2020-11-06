Raymond James Analysts Give Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) a C$58.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.50.

Get Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) alerts:

FTS opened at C$53.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.08. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 73.15%.

About Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.