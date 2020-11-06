Raymond James Raises Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) Price Target to C$7.00

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RME opened at C$6.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.86. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.84 million and a PE ratio of 68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

