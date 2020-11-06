Raymond James Raises Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) Price Target to $7.00

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:RCKXF opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

