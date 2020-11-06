Raymond James Reiterates C$17.00 Price Target for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO)

Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.24.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock opened at C$18.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion and a PE ratio of -31.12. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$35.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -147.16%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.