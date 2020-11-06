RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

RE/MAX has raised its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

RE/MAX stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. RE/MAX has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $40.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.64.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.09 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on RE/MAX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

