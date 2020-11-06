RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

REAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners V, sold 11,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $189,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in RealReal by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,228,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 534,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RealReal by 609.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RealReal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

