Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $3.74 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $97,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

