Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SUPN. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $23.03 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,043.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,359,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 774.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 617,856 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 230,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,871,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,690 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

