Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Surmodics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Surmodics in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). Surmodics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Surmodics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surmodics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.80 million, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Surmodics by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 88,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

