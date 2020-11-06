Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REZI. Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 145,581 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

