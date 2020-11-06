Reviewing MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) and CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY)

CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) and MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CTT – Correios De Portugal and MonotaRO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTT – Correios De Portugal 0 0 0 0 N/A MonotaRO 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

CTT – Correios De Portugal has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MonotaRO has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and MonotaRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTT – Correios De Portugal N/A N/A N/A MonotaRO 8.41% 31.90% 20.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CTT – Correios De Portugal and MonotaRO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTT – Correios De Portugal $829.16 million 0.45 $32.70 million N/A N/A MonotaRO $1.21 billion 12.02 $101.04 million $0.42 139.05

MonotaRO has higher revenue and earnings than CTT – Correios De Portugal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of MonotaRO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MonotaRO beats CTT – Correios De Portugal on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT-Correios de Portugal SA provides postal and financial services. It offers banking services; services related to the distribution of advertising mails; courier services, urgent mail services and merchandise; and written communication management and electronic management of documents. CTT-Correios de Portugal SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in February 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

