RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REI.UN. TD Securities reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.64.

TSE REI.UN opened at C$14.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 241.48. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

