Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDIT. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.14.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $31.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock worth $519,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

